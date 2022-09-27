 Skip to content

Technicity update for 27 September 2022

Update 1.1b: Improved Item Assembler and more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Builders!

We continue to implements some feature requested by the community, and today we released an update which will make it easier to create multi-part items with the Item Assembler.

Here is the full changelog:

  • Item Assembler: New part selection UI, with preview, part information and search tool

  • Improved multi-rows block placement: better control, bigger size allowed
  • Option to show a grid that helps choose the right orientation of some shapes such as slab and stairs, and display of the size of what you're about to place

  • New button to get more items from Workshop in the Items section of the Order tab
  • Immediate installation of items you get from workshop

  • More precise mouse sensitivity selection
  • Now you can use all keys to remap controls, including arrows

Thanks again for your feedback, it will always be essential for us and if you didn't already join our Discord, feel free to come in and share your ideas and suggestions for the game!

City Factory Content Depot 781181
