 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Tanks update for 27 September 2022

Community Giveaway: Get a Harriers' Starter!

Share · View all patches · Build 9600562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commanders!

“The Waffenträger: Legacy” event goes on and the powerful steel beast Blitzträger auf E 110 roams the battlefields in its full ominous glory! This enormous machine is led by Max von Krieger’s daughter Ermelinda, ready to blast to pieces anything that stands in her way. However, Harriers are not afraid of the monstrous creation of von Krieger family. Quite the contrary, they are eager to hunt it down, utilizing their teamwork as well as their arsenal of modified vehicles with special abilities.

This event gives you a chance to get your hands on many useful rewards, but there can always be more. So, we invite you to participate in our special Community event and win a guaranteed prize!

How to participate:
  • Click here.
  • Click the Like button.
  • Leave a comment.

Simple as that! Now you’re taking part in our giveaway.

[quote=]NOTE: Any comments that break the discussion rules may be deleted or excluded.[/quote]

The prize:

[quote=]NOTE: We will send the goodies to the account that’s associated with your Steam one.[/quote]
Enjoy the event, Commanders!

Changed depots in wot_snr branch

View more data in app history for build 9600562
Game content - CIS (1407580) Depot Depot 1407580
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link