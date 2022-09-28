Bug Fixes, Balance, and More

Hey everyone! We have received a lot of very helpful feedback during the first week of Early Access. We greatly appreciate you all taking the time to let us know about bugs you've run into, what you find fun and not fun, and what you'd like to see as development continues.
As you play, please keep the feedback coming as it helps us to find issues, and prioritize what we need to work on for upcoming updates.
This update primarily focuses on bug fixes and balancing tweaks, with some additional content sprinkled in. As we get early bugs squashed, we will start to be able to focus more effort on adding missing content such as more map features, talents, and ship models.
One of the more annoying issues that some people have encountered is saves temporarily not loading. If this happens to you, You can find discussion and possible solutions in this thread. This update has some changes to address a potential cause of it, but it's something we are still investigating.
Changes
- Added some extra error handling to hopefully address an issue where some players would not be able to load their saves.
- Added descriptions on ships and ship recipes about what base model it uses.
- Fixed some of the non-60 target frame-rate options targeting 60 instead of what they are supposed to.
- Fixed arrows going through stuff they shouldn't.
- You are no longer required to be crouched to land a sneak attack as long as you are undetected.
- Added a message when your num lock is on and try to rebind something to an arrow key (until we fix the underlying issue).
- You are now more likely to find mining ores at your level on natural islands.
- Music now occurs more frequently.
- You are no longer required to talk to the Cartographer after buying your crafting stations for the New Craftsman quest in order to complete the quest.
- Ancient moss and ancient stone shards now drop more frequently.
- The Spirit Blade now does more damage.
- Reduced the crafting requirements for ingots.
- Reduced the consume chance on some lures.
- Increased the amount of food you get from some items.
- Fixed an issue with some items being able to be looted in cartographer shops even though they weren't supposed to be.
- Fixed an issue with the "New Remedy" quest awarding more money than it was supposed to.
- Fixed some typos.
- Fixed resetting to default settings not affecting certain settings.
- Added help menu section explaining the different types of coins.
- Added tutorial popup about coins after you get your first silver.
- Fixed target frame-rate drop down selection not updating correctly when you reset to default.
- Fixed ship wheel rotation being frame-rate dependent.
- Added view recent patch notes button in main menu.
- Fixed time not pausing in escape menu if you had previously played and quit to the main menu.
- Fixed a bug with clams dropping multiple pearls at once.
- Added new ship decoration items.
- Reduced the amount of plant fibers required to make arrows and plant oil.
- Increased the difficulty of the Skeleton Warlord and Old Tree Guardian Boss.
- You can now loot tankards.
- You can now read closed books.
- Reduced the distance at which some islands can start spawning. Note this means some islands will change types and you may find yourself on a different looking island than when you last played, or potentially under the island geometry. You can swim out or use the return to ship feature in the escape menu if this happens. Your in-game map items will update automatically to reflect new POI locations.
- Ships now have increased speed based on their rarity. You can view a ship's speed in the inspection pop up window.
- Increased how quickly you level up early in the game.
- Increased the amount of experience you get from quests.
- Added a Guide NPC to Seaports that offers helpful advice.
- Added a quest tutorial popup the first time you interact with a job board quest.
- Updated the description on some new ship recipes and lowered their cost.
- Reduced the cost of the mailbox ship upgrade item.
- Added a "Map Buttons" element on the map UI to make it more obvious you can click the buttons.
- Reduced the frequency of pirate and merchant idle sounds.
- Increased the amount of healing you get from strong health potions.
- Increased the interaction distance on some items.
- Increased the amount of mining ores you can find on islands.
- Arrows now only require one flint to craft instead of two.
- Fixed an issue with the Draught of Vitality potion not having a cooldown.
- Fixed an issue with the sleeping bag ship decoration item defaulting to the retrieve action instead of the sleep action.
- Fixed an issue with ship decoration candles slightly floating.
- Fixed an issue with some pots not being lootable in loot caves.
- Updated some caves that were similar to each other to now look a bit different.
- Added some rare items to early loot drops.
- Improved Warlord's Cleaver stats.
- Fixed issue where the force small waves option was not saving.
- Updated formatting on load local backup file names displayed in game.
- Fixed being able to sneak attack rocks.
- Added 60 fps limit to lavaboots logo scene, hopefully to help address some crashes on startup.
