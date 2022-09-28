Bug Fixes, Balance, and More

Hey everyone! We have received a lot of very helpful feedback during the first week of Early Access. We greatly appreciate you all taking the time to let us know about bugs you've run into, what you find fun and not fun, and what you'd like to see as development continues.

As you play, please keep the feedback coming as it helps us to find issues, and prioritize what we need to work on for upcoming updates.

This update primarily focuses on bug fixes and balancing tweaks, with some additional content sprinkled in. As we get early bugs squashed, we will start to be able to focus more effort on adding missing content such as more map features, talents, and ship models.

One of the more annoying issues that some people have encountered is saves temporarily not loading. If this happens to you, You can find discussion and possible solutions in this thread. This update has some changes to address a potential cause of it, but it's something we are still investigating.

Changes