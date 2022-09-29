The game is released!

Game Introduction

High school student Luo Wenhao is a gamer, likes to write fantasy novels and play games, he wrote a novel named - engraved war chronicle, with the continent of Eusia as the background, the story mainly starts with the great war between seven countries, one night after doing heavy homework, found himself crossing into the world of sword and magic, witnessed the world he wrote He meets Princess Elisa, whose kingdom has been destroyed, and with the knowledge of the game, he becomes the military advisor of Princess Tirast, and helps her to recover her kingdom while looking for a way to return to the real world.

This is a turn-based SRPG game, use your own strategy to determine success or failure! Carefully designed and produced pixel-level battle animations and exciting battle performances, there are challenging turn-based battles during the game, and each level has different objectives, including defeat, puzzle solving, survival, escape and time limit, etc.