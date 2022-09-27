- Fixed most bugs in episode 3.
- Added a checkpoint on level 3.
- New failure screen.
- Fixed bugs related to the music player.
- Fixed animation issues on menus and in-game.
- Fixed number of pages on level selection.
- Added a debug panel that you can activate with F7
Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 27 September 2022
Patch: 0.7.1 - Episode 3 Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
