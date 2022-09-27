 Skip to content

Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 27 September 2022

Patch: 0.7.1 - Episode 3 Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed most bugs in episode 3.
  • Added a checkpoint on level 3.
  • New failure screen.
  • Fixed bugs related to the music player.
  • Fixed animation issues on menus and in-game.
  • Fixed number of pages on level selection.
  • Added a debug panel that you can activate with F7

