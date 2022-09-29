3.5.7 Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9600327 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 08:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

CJE : [BUGS-4002] Pusher preset, Turner preset etc now work correctly with CJE with thrust direction changed by exhaust routing.

Blocks : [BUGS-4014] drive maintainer UI now displays correctly, allowing selection of the stim drive to control and manual setting of the value.

Data : Fixed an issue that stopped empty strings from being saved as empty (they would return to default values.

Podium : Fixed an issue with copy paste of some podium breadboard components.

Podium : IK positions coming from two different breadboard components trigger a lerping change in the animator rather than a jump of position.

Projectiles : Fixed an issue where complicated scenes would result in projectiles not moving as fast as they should and thus triggering timed fuses early, and potentially missing fast targets.

Tutorials : Fixed the AI deep dive tutorial.

UI : Use of the toolbar no longer causes a one frame screen flicker. Toolbar usability improvements such as responding to being clicked on being linked to configurable key map entries.