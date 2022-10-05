 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Supaplex update for 5 October 2022

Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9600254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New firmware for some chips.
  • Replaced some capacitors and transistors.

Changed files in this update

Supaplex Win32 Depot 833141
  • Loading history…
SupaplexMac Depot 833142
  • Loading history…
Supaplex Win64 Depot 833143
  • Loading history…
Supaplex Linux Depot 833144
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link