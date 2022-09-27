 Skip to content

Search update for 27 September 2022

2022.09.27 "Search" minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9600250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modifications in this update:

  1. Modify the dialogue content of some characters in Brain City

  2. Fix some found problems

