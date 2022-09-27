Patch Notes #6

Patch #6

Screenshot

small improvements

BUGS FIXED

Stove was working even after the fuel ran out, baking items infinitely without fuel

Game Over sometimes the player's death chest was not being created correctly

Herbal bush, Blueberry bush and medicinal flower will no longer disappear when switching regions or restarting the game

Credits screen now has a smooth effect when appearing

Fortress - It was impossible to solve the first puzzle as the crystal was not being destroyed

Fortress - It was impossible to solve the second puzzle as the fire arrow was not going through the iron grate

Cacti spawn in the Drylands

Collision with the cacti were wrong

A chest in the Drylands was inaccessible

Arid Ruins was not correctly saving the map puzzle solution

Arid Ruins was not playing the music in the boss fight

Arid Ruins some object collisions were wrong

Crash when breeding cacti in the Drylands