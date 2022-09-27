 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Horizon update for 27 September 2022

Patch Notes #6

Share · View all patches · Build 9600119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #6
Screenshot
small improvements

  • Now when it rains it doesn't get so dark
  • Changed the amount of items needed to craft arrows

BUGS FIXED

  • Stove was working even after the fuel ran out, baking items infinitely without fuel

  • Game Over sometimes the player's death chest was not being created correctly

  • Herbal bush, Blueberry bush and medicinal flower will no longer disappear when switching regions or restarting the game

  • Credits screen now has a smooth effect when appearing

  • Fortress - It was impossible to solve the first puzzle as the crystal was not being destroyed

  • Fortress - It was impossible to solve the second puzzle as the fire arrow was not going through the iron grate

  • Cacti spawn in the Drylands

  • Collision with the cacti were wrong

  • A chest in the Drylands was inaccessible

  • Arid Ruins was not correctly saving the map puzzle solution

  • Arid Ruins was not playing the music in the boss fight

  • Arid Ruins some object collisions were wrong

  • Crash when breeding cacti in the Drylands

  • Crash when destroying vases

and some more bugs...

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link