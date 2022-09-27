Patch Notes #6

Patch #6
Screenshot
small improvements
- Now when it rains it doesn't get so dark
- Changed the amount of items needed to craft arrows
BUGS FIXED
-
Stove was working even after the fuel ran out, baking items infinitely without fuel
-
Game Over sometimes the player's death chest was not being created correctly
-
Herbal bush, Blueberry bush and medicinal flower will no longer disappear when switching regions or restarting the game
-
Credits screen now has a smooth effect when appearing
-
Fortress - It was impossible to solve the first puzzle as the crystal was not being destroyed
-
Fortress - It was impossible to solve the second puzzle as the fire arrow was not going through the iron grate
-
Cacti spawn in the Drylands
-
Collision with the cacti were wrong
-
A chest in the Drylands was inaccessible
-
Arid Ruins was not correctly saving the map puzzle solution
-
Arid Ruins was not playing the music in the boss fight
-
Arid Ruins some object collisions were wrong
-
Crash when breeding cacti in the Drylands
-
Crash when destroying vases
and some more bugs...
Changed files in this update