The Fridge is Red has been unleashed!

Greetings, horror fans and evil appliance aficionados!

Celebrate The Fridge is Red release with us!

Are you prepared to find out what’s inside?

Be ready for the six creepy tales.

Staring contest with the fridge monster. An Infinite maze of the hospital hallways and archive backrooms. A haunted road trip through the frozen remote highway. A dreadful funeral ceremony, and a cursed elevator descending to the uncanny depths of the unknown.

Experience many more liminal spaces, surreal encounters and uncanny strangers in the full game. See you inside!

Huge thanks to everyone who played the early versions and the demo. We keep updating the game based on your feedback, which helps a lot.

Join our community on Discord to share your experience directly with the development team.

👁 See you in our channels: