Chicken Fall September 27th Update Log

Hey boss! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

Fixed the bug that the cancel equipment button in the configuration chick interface was not available

Fix the bug that the backpack equipment is not displayed in the chick interface

Fixed the bug that when the roll and jump keys are pressed at the same time, there is a probability of jumping and rolling in the air.

Fixed the bug that the military helmet equipped by the enemy only has 3 points of durability.

Fixed a text error in the factory map fragment quest

Fixed an issue in the Stone Giant quest map that could cause flashbacks

Fixed the bug that NPC Ed's dialogue status was not saved

Fixed a bug that could cause a flashback when the Ninja Cat enemy went into escape mode

We welcome your active feedback on bugs! We take every piece of feedback you give us very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.