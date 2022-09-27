 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Fall update for 27 September 2022

Chicken Fall September 27th Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 9600098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey boss! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

  • Fixed the bug that the cancel equipment button in the configuration chick interface was not available
  • Fix the bug that the backpack equipment is not displayed in the chick interface
  • Fixed the bug that when the roll and jump keys are pressed at the same time, there is a probability of jumping and rolling in the air.
  • Fixed the bug that the military helmet equipped by the enemy only has 3 points of durability.
  • Fixed a text error in the factory map fragment quest
  • Fixed an issue in the Stone Giant quest map that could cause flashbacks
  • Fixed the bug that NPC Ed's dialogue status was not saved
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a flashback when the Ninja Cat enemy went into escape mode

We welcome your active feedback on bugs! We take every piece of feedback you give us very seriously.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707221
  • Loading history…
Depot 1707222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link