Cult Of Babel : Prologue update for 27 September 2022

Hotfix - Quality of Life and bug fixes

Build 9600008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Changes]

  • Increased the radial knockback at the end of Lilith's ability
  • The game now automatically pauses when the game's window isn't focused

[Bug fixes]

  • Fixed a bug that caused the flying books and candelars not to pause when the game is paused or when the shop appears
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to open in a tiny unresizable window when Steam wasn't in focus while the game started
  • Fixed the UI text "Fire rate" overlapping with the stat amount in the character select screen

