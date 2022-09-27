Hotfix - Quality of Life and bug fixes

[Changes]
- Increased the radial knockback at the end of Lilith's ability
- The game now automatically pauses when the game's window isn't focused
[Bug fixes]
- Fixed a bug that caused the flying books and candelars not to pause when the game is paused or when the shop appears
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to open in a tiny unresizable window when Steam wasn't in focus while the game started
- Fixed the UI text "Fire rate" overlapping with the stat amount in the character select screen
