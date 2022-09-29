 Skip to content

Ranch Simulator update for 29 September 2022

UPDATE NOW LIVE | Gardening, Greenhouses!

Build 9599974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello ranchers,

We're excited to announce that the September update is now live! We've added a much requested gardening system, with 8 crop types for you to cultivate and grow - including tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, strawberries and more. Each crop requires different amounts of water, has a different growth time, can get diseased and require additional care from agricultural medicine, and can be fertilized to accelerate growth. Plants can be grown outdoors, or in a greenhouse.

There's a sprinkler, for automatically watering crops, and a composter, for converting animal faeces to fertiliser, now available to buy in the store.

We've also added glass, allowing you to build greenhouses - plus introduced some NPC traffic to the map, making the world feel more lived in and alive!

Full Patch Notes

New

  • Added gardening system
  • 8 types of cultivated crops: tomatoes, cabbage, watermelon, pumpkin, grapes, strawberries, peppers, pineapple. Plants can be grown outdoors, or in a greenhouse. Note that ordinary roofs for growing will not work.
  • New resource: Glass (used in the construction of the greenhouse)
  • Added simple traffic to the map: NPC vehicles now move along the roads and react to the player's driving (eg slowing down/stopping). Roads have been reworked.
  • Sprinkler (purchase from general store): place inside crop plots, or on the ground outside and they will automatically water in a small area when within the radius of the windmill
  • Composter (purchase from general store): when holding it you can put animal faeces inside which will convert it into fertiliser

Changes/fixes

  • Roads have been reworked on the map (note: in some places, especially near the general store the landscape has changed which can lead to the loss of things that are parked on the road near the store when loading a save - please ensure items are moved before updating)
  • Removed EOS registration window (pop-up)
  • Decreased the chance of rain in weather system
  • We found the cause of some lag spikes for clients, as well as an FPS drop in the area of the tent on the ranch - these have been fixed

What's Next?

In November we will be adding some hugely requested features:

  • Crop/wheat production and harvesting
  • Tractors

Enjoy the new update, and happy ranching!

