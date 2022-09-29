UPDATE NOW LIVE | Gardening, Greenhouses!

Hello ranchers,
We're excited to announce that the September update is now live! We've added a much requested gardening system, with 8 crop types for you to cultivate and grow - including tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, strawberries and more. Each crop requires different amounts of water, has a different growth time, can get diseased and require additional care from agricultural medicine, and can be fertilized to accelerate growth. Plants can be grown outdoors, or in a greenhouse.
There's a sprinkler, for automatically watering crops, and a composter, for converting animal faeces to fertiliser, now available to buy in the store.
We've also added glass, allowing you to build greenhouses - plus introduced some NPC traffic to the map, making the world feel more lived in and alive!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1119730/Ranch_Simulator/
Full Patch Notes
New
- Added gardening system
- 8 types of cultivated crops: tomatoes, cabbage, watermelon, pumpkin, grapes, strawberries, peppers, pineapple. Plants can be grown outdoors, or in a greenhouse. Note that ordinary roofs for growing will not work.
- New resource: Glass (used in the construction of the greenhouse)
- Added simple traffic to the map: NPC vehicles now move along the roads and react to the player's driving (eg slowing down/stopping). Roads have been reworked.
- Sprinkler (purchase from general store): place inside crop plots, or on the ground outside and they will automatically water in a small area when within the radius of the windmill
- Composter (purchase from general store): when holding it you can put animal faeces inside which will convert it into fertiliser
Changes/fixes
- Roads have been reworked on the map (note: in some places, especially near the general store the landscape has changed which can lead to the loss of things that are parked on the road near the store when loading a save - please ensure items are moved before updating)
- Removed EOS registration window (pop-up)
- Decreased the chance of rain in weather system
- We found the cause of some lag spikes for clients, as well as an FPS drop in the area of the tent on the ranch - these have been fixed
What's Next?
In November we will be adding some hugely requested features:
- Crop/wheat production and harvesting
- Tractors
Enjoy the new update, and happy ranching!
Changed files in this update