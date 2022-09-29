UPDATE NOW LIVE | Gardening, Greenhouses!

Hello ranchers,

We're excited to announce that the September update is now live! We've added a much requested gardening system, with 8 crop types for you to cultivate and grow - including tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, strawberries and more. Each crop requires different amounts of water, has a different growth time, can get diseased and require additional care from agricultural medicine, and can be fertilized to accelerate growth. Plants can be grown outdoors, or in a greenhouse.

There's a sprinkler, for automatically watering crops, and a composter, for converting animal faeces to fertiliser, now available to buy in the store.

We've also added glass, allowing you to build greenhouses - plus introduced some NPC traffic to the map, making the world feel more lived in and alive!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1119730/Ranch_Simulator/

Full Patch Notes

New

Added gardening system

8 types of cultivated crops: tomatoes, cabbage, watermelon, pumpkin, grapes, strawberries, peppers, pineapple. Plants can be grown outdoors, or in a greenhouse. Note that ordinary roofs for growing will not work.

New resource: Glass (used in the construction of the greenhouse)

Added simple traffic to the map: NPC vehicles now move along the roads and react to the player's driving (eg slowing down/stopping). Roads have been reworked.

Sprinkler (purchase from general store): place inside crop plots, or on the ground outside and they will automatically water in a small area when within the radius of the windmill

Composter (purchase from general store): when holding it you can put animal faeces inside which will convert it into fertiliser

Changes/fixes

Roads have been reworked on the map (note: in some places, especially near the general store the landscape has changed which can lead to the loss of things that are parked on the road near the store when loading a save - please ensure items are moved before updating)

Removed EOS registration window (pop-up)

Decreased the chance of rain in weather system

We found the cause of some lag spikes for clients, as well as an FPS drop in the area of the tent on the ranch - these have been fixed

What's Next?

In November we will be adding some hugely requested features:

Crop/wheat production and harvesting

Tractors

Enjoy the new update, and happy ranching!