September 28th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Note: The naming rules for local save files have been optimized to address an issue that caused some players to fail to read save files due to file name changes in previous versions. Local archive files (.sav) are currently automatically named [save.sav] files.

If you still find that the game is not read successfully, please go to the local game root directory: Steam\steamapps\common\xiake, change the previous [(S+ID).sav] file to [save.sav], then open the game to take effect

[H3] Official Version September 28 Update Description [/ H3]

Add a new batch of potential breakthrough characters: ordinary, Shu Fen, Ren Tianxing, Ren Tootsie, LAN Minghuang Difficulty adjustment:

A real low difficulty experience bonus function. Xp gained on Difficulty 2 and 3 has been increased by 50%. Experience gain increased by 100% on Difficulty 4. Experience gain increased by 150% on Difficulty 5 Reduced the percentage of enemy stats that float up on Difficulty 4/ 5 (from 400%/600% to 350/500%)

③ The four seas limit has been increased from 40 to 60

Feedback problem fix: