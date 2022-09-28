September 28th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Note: The naming rules for local save files have been optimized to address an issue that caused some players to fail to read save files due to file name changes in previous versions. Local archive files (.sav) are currently automatically named [save.sav] files.
If you still find that the game is not read successfully, please go to the local game root directory: Steam\steamapps\common\xiake, change the previous [(S+ID).sav] file to [save.sav], then open the game to take effect
Official Version September 28 Update Description
- Add a new batch of potential breakthrough characters: ordinary, Shu Fen, Ren Tianxing, Ren Tootsie, LAN Minghuang
- Difficulty adjustment:
A real low difficulty experience bonus function. Xp gained on Difficulty 2 and 3 has been increased by 50%. Experience gain increased by 100% on Difficulty 4. Experience gain increased by 150% on Difficulty 5
- Reduced the percentage of enemy stats that float up on Difficulty 4/ 5 (from 400%/600% to 350/500%)
③ The four seas limit has been increased from 40 to 60
Feedback problem fix:
- Fixed the abnormal settlement of the end of the monk in some cases, and added the guarantee treatment: If you are a Shaolin disciple and the current time is over 70 years, you can trigger the settlement of the monk by clicking "Chanting" scene again.
- Fixed an unusual issue when some equipment generates attributes, affecting equipment: True sword, Heavenly Sword, Dog stick, Jade Xiao, Red Sword, Golden silk cassock, etc., a total of 77 items with special attributes.
- Screen overlap caused by shortcut keys in the production screen.
- Fixed the problem that there was no recasting when recasting items in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where the shot was incorrectly directed in the landmarks near Songshan Mountain in the grand map.
- Fixed the problem of attribute cap configuration in Part 5 of Difficulty, which would cause the enemy's attribute to be too high, but our attribute could not reach the threshold normally (attribute includes: martial attack cap, speed cap, mastery cap, defense cap).
