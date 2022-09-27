Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.1.0

Update:
- Stone golems have been added to the crater
- Added new crafting "Fruit Drink"
- Fruit can be mined for the fruit drink on the farm
- Added new tutorial for "the farm".
**Fixes and adjustment:
**
- Texts have been changed and extended
- Negative values cannot be used in the marketplace and the number is limited to 999999
- When buying accesses to the mine, it will be updated in the town administration (no restart necessary)
- Attacks now have better accuracy
- Hammer buy error has been fixed
