Happy Mining update for 27 September 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9599751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Stone golems have been added to the crater
  • Added new crafting "Fruit Drink"
  • Fruit can be mined for the fruit drink on the farm
  • Added new tutorial for "the farm".

**Fixes and adjustment:

**

  • Texts have been changed and extended
  • Negative values cannot be used in the marketplace and the number is limited to 999999
  • When buying accesses to the mine, it will be updated in the town administration (no restart necessary)
  • Attacks now have better accuracy
  • Hammer buy error has been fixed

