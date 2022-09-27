New camera control and ultimate weapon!

Hello Whoopers!

Version 1.0.8 is now live and here is a summary of what it contains. As always we encourage you to leave feedback, bugreports and features you would like to see in the game. We read all of your comments and try to answer accordingly!

NEW FEATURES

A new ultimate weapon named The Bonk™ is added for top level players that really want to kick some ass! It is very expensive though, so you better save up your shards and money for it! This weapon acts both as a fast, heavy and ranged weapon for all your orc gushing needs!

Great news! Due to have been staring too much into the blazing hot furnace, The Blackschmidt suffered an eye injury. We tried our best to get his vision fixed and hope you guys like his new look! He himself is very happy though, which is the most important thing.

Also due to massive request from you guys, The Blackschmidt also occasionally blinks as well to not dry out his eyes so quickly.

IMPROVEMENTS

Fantastic news! The camera doesn't suck anymore! This is a big improvement that has been requested by many of you players. The new camera system properly handles tight corners and does not clip through objects as before. It is also a bit smoother to better follow the player movements without jitter.

HoverCraft is easier to control when playing with a controller

BUGFIXES