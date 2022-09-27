1.9 official and beta version update

This update synchronizes the version number of the beta version and the official version. The version number is 1.9 without any update in this update.

Changelog

Fix the problem that the mouse cannot be activated after the automatic hiding of myfinder in the previous version

Optimized dock icon rendering

Redesigned Preferences About interface



Preferences - About, add the functions of resetting the configuration file and uninstalling the program, after uninstalling, you can completely uninstall in the steam library

Repair all previous versions, the window animation that comes with the system disappears after the external program minimizes the window

fix other issues

This update cancels the function of uploading skins and icon themes in the creative workshop. Because the items uploaded in the creative workshop are too messy, many people cannot switch in the preferences after subscribing, so the uploading function is temporarily cancelled. The theme editor upload will be added later to prevent the problem of uploading wrong items

At present, the functions of the creative workshop are basically completed, and the upload function still needs to be added to the skin editor. The reason has been explained above.

Due to the recent severe epidemic in Tianjin, everyone works from home, and strives for a test version of the skin editor to be released during the National Day