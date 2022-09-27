Hotfix（alpha version）-v0.85.308.135

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Bugfixes:

Removed initial Health & Happiness selections will no longer cause loading failures.

When selecting initial settlement position, the initial construction range will be no longer rotatable.

Aquatic Nurseries and Dense farms will be no longer affected by fertilizer effects.

Corrected recipe of Vegetable cans.

Candies now have corrected fillingness values

Games started with difficulty modifier of "hard" or above will now have more wild resources. Comparing to current 'unforgiving' condition.

Fixed panel display for police stations, the incorrect description of Police station and boiler room is now removed.

Tips for pottery workshops would now be properly displayed.

Stat-display of health value tips is now fixed.

Start-game selections will now be correctly displayed under environments of certain languages.

Descriptions of Medicinal powder, peasant bread, ceremonial bread and veggie salad will now be correctly displayed

MODs enabled can now be correctly disabled.

Recommended staff number of Hardwood Pastures will no longer exceed its Max staff number.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community