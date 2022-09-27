Corrects a spelling error in the description of Fortuna.
Cleans the screen of the pigeons at the victory. (Don't mess around, you won, you deserve this)
Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 27 September 2022
Mini Release Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
