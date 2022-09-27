Apocalypse | Major Update v0.7.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9599143 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 10:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back, we’ve got an update for you.

The long-awaited asylum overhaul is finally here, along with much much more...

With Custom Difficulty we’d like to invite you to participate in the Apocalypse Challenge v2 (thanks to our extra testers yesterday).

The event will start in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on discord.

Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!

To earn the trophies, simply do the following:

In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers

15x or more: bronze

20x or more: silver

24x or more: gold

Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!

A new difficulty where you can create your own games!

Modify existing difficulties or create your own, come up with crazy challenges or just have fun.

Each option is tied to a reward multiplier, so you can still earn money and XP from your Custom games.

Player

Sanity Pill restoration amount

Starting sanity

Sanity drain speed multiplier

Sprinting use allowance

Sprint recharge time

Sprint duration

Flashlights being broken

Losing Items on death toggle

Player speed multiplier

Ghost

Number of evidence given

Chance of changing favorite Room

Interaction amount

Event frequency

Hunt duration

Grace period duration

Fingerprint chance

Fingerprint duration

Disable hunts

Kills extending hunts

Roaming frequency

Ghost speed multiplier

Contract

Setup time

Weather

Number of doors starting open

Amount of hiding places

Sanity monitor state

Activity monitor state

Fuse box map visibility

Fuse box starting state

Cursed Possessions quantity

Cursed Possession choice(s)

You can save up to 3 Custom Difficulty presets in the main menu

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution

The Asylum has been completely recreated from the ground up, featuring more distinctive room designs, a morgue, hospital wing, courtyard, and experimental area. Be warned, the ghost will lock each wing's main door when it hunts, so prepare an escape route while you're safe.

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution - RESTRICTED

Sunny Meadows is not only a large location but five small locations in one! The new location selection board allows you to vote to play a smaller, more restricted version of the asylum. Each time you enter, you will be given a random section to investigate, with the other sections blocked off or locked. This should help those who prefer playing smaller maps, and offer some variety each time you play!

Unlocked at level 22

Camp Woodwind

A small version of Maple Lodge Campsite, featuring a brand new layout and much fewer rooms. Perfect for those looking for a quick outdoor retreat!

Unlocked at level 19

With the current system, often when a ghost interacts or throws an object, it barely moves. To remedy this, we've reworked how a ghost's throw works to make sure it's impactful, noticeable, and more exciting each time. Some ghosts have had their abilities and traits tweaked too.

All ghosts

All hunting and event sound effects volume will now drop to 0% when at least 20m away, instead of just being quiet.

Note: This should also make the Myling strength more noticeable

The singing sound caused by the music box playing will now drop to 0% volume when over 20m away

Throws now have a minimum ‘Throw Power’, to avoid small throws [spoiler]1 - 3 Power (previously 0.1 - 2.5 Power)[/spoiler]

Objects are now thrown higher, resulting in much more consistent throws

During hunts, objects are thrown more often [spoiler]50% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds [/spoiler] [spoiler]Poltergeist - 100% chance to throw an object in range, every 0.5 seconds[/spoiler]



Poltergeist

The Oni super throw has been moved to Poltergeist, as it is more thematical [spoiler]2 - 6 power (previously 0 - 5 power) [/spoiler]



Oni

Oni has received additional traits: [spoiler]Oni will now drain double the sanity of a normal ghost during ghost events [/spoiler] [spoiler] Oni can now be seen for longer periods when flickering during hunts [/spoiler]



Demon

[spoiler] Demon's rare ability to hunt above 70% will now happen more reliably[/spoiler]

Jinn

Jinn’s sanity drain ability has received adjustments

[spoiler] The ability will now trigger if you're in the same room, or within 3m of the ghost[/spoiler]

[spoiler] The ability will now create EMF at the fuse box if any player is drained, not just the host [/spoiler]

Through the in-game journal, players can now report others who they believe are breaking our terms of service.

Player reports will be reviewed by our team and punished accordingly, depending on the offense

Bans are progressive and increase in duration for multiple offenses, some offenses may start further in the chain than others 2 days 7 days 30 days Permanent

You may also be banned from abusing the reporting system, e.g. spam reporting players

To report a player, open the new ‘Recent players’ tab in the journal, and click the report icon next to that player’s name

If banned, you will still be able to play single-player games

Due to paranormal entities appearing in our base of operations, Ghost Huntin' Distribution has moved everyone into a new office! A warehouse has been converted with a shop, new investigation boards, access to the truck, and a staff room (coming soon)

Player ID cards have been added

A ‘Detailed Statistics’ page has been added to the post-game screen

A long-term stat tracking page has been added to the journal for various player and ghost stats

You will now connect to the last region you were in instead of connecting to your best ping region

The journal is now usable in the Main Menu room

Steam users can now view and add friends through the new ‘Recent players’ journal tab

Weekly challenges have been added

More will be added with the Progression Update

Shortcut buttons have been added to jump between the Location Selection, Main Menu, and Shop screens, additionally you can use the keyboard arrow keys for navigation

The whiteboard in the Truck has been replaced with a progressively updating Investigation Board

New collectible cabinets have been added to the lobby, try to fill them both! The first time you use a Cursed Possession, it will be added to your collection Collecting each type of bone will add it to your collection, some need to be collected twice!

More collectibles will be added, closer to the full release of the game

The shop has been moved to a separate computer in the lobby

Players can now create loadouts for their equipment

Additional loadouts will be added with the Progression Update

You can now view Daily and Weekly challenges in the Truck

Equipment items are now placeable back onto the truck’s equipment wall

You can now take photos of new interactions to gain extra rewards D.O.T.S. ghost Used Crucifix (1 or 2 uses) The salt pile (when a ghost steps in it) Ghost Writing will now display as ‘Ghost Writing’ instead of ‘Interaction’

When the ghost attempts to hunt but is blocked by a crucifix, it will now create an EMF 2 reading

Added a house candle to Grafton

Arabic now has text and voice recognition support

VR players will now see a loading screen to help with loading jitters

Save files will now create a backup and automatically restore if they corrupt

Controls for equipment have changed to become consistent If an object is placeable, it will always use the secondary button (default: F) If an object is usable, it will always use the primary button (default: Right Mouse)



Note: This means that smudge sticks are now used with Right Mouse! Don't forget it!

Collecting the bone will now grant more rewards when playing on larger maps Large - $30 Medium - $20 Small - $10

The photo ‘point’ system has been removed, instead, players will receive a set amount of money and XP per photo they take. This also allowed us to even out the rewards for photos, so that getting a certain ghost type won't become a "feels bad" moment for what photos you can take $5 - 3 star / $2 - 2 star / $1 - 1 star Dead body Interaction Fingerprints Footsteps Cursed possessions Salt pile stepped in DOTS ghost Ghost writing $10 - 3 star / $5 - 2 star / $2 - 1 star Used crucifix Dirty water Bone $20 - 3 star / $10 - 2 star / $5 - 1 star Ghost



Note: Photos are no longer affected by the difficulty multiplier, but with these changes, you'll be getting more money than before!

The photo priority system has been improved Items are "scored" by distance and how close they are to the middle of the photo. The top "scoring" item will give rewards Ghosts will always take priority over other items The reliability of the system has been improved



Note: This also means that you will always get interaction photos before fingerprint photos, get those UV lights back out!

The placement highlight mechanic has been reworked You will only see the highlight when holding down your designated placement key (PC: default ‘F’ / VR: Trigger) and release to place Moving the mouse left/right whilst the F key is held, will rotate the highlight object You can now place and rotate the tripod Various equipment's placeable areas have been adjusted

The fuse box has received a new design, when in house and farmhouse locations

Sanity drain for “Hide and seek” is now 0%

The key in the truck has been moved to hang next to the door keypad, instead of on the desk

Increased rewards for all Daily Challenges

Rewards for playing on medium and large maps have been increased

You can now view 10 photos in the lobby room (increased from 6), from your previous game

To improve performance, objects will no longer render when behind closed doors

Adjusted the visuals for skyboxes, for each weather, so that they are more realistic

Improved the heavy rain and snow effects and performance

The main menu options screen has been removed, and is now accessible only in the Journal

Some locations have been renamed

When dead, players can now see doors, but walk through them

The volume of the guitar being played and camping stove toggle, has been lowered

Ghosts will no longer see you through the trees by the cabin in Maple Lodge Campsite

Ghosts can no longer set these rooms as its favorite in Maple Lodge Campsite: Entrance Central path North path North East path Picnic area

Rebaked occlusion in Maple Lodge Campsite which may improve performance

The Journal default button on a gamepad is now “select” instead of D-Pad up

Room names for the Sound Sensors will now be in the room they are placed in, instead of the room you were standing in when you placed it

Candles will now extinguish when placed into your inventory

Ghosts now use the sprinting footstep sound when hunting on dirt floors

Reduced RAM usage for fonts, this is significant in languages with many characters

Adjusted several lights bloom values

Adjusted campfire particles and bloom

Fixed long-distance roams, chance is now: High - 30% when wandering Medium - 20% when wandering Low - 10% when wandering

Fixed ghost changing favorite room’s chance, for example: If a ghost long roams and ends up in a new room, do a chance check Low - 33% Medium - 66% High - 100% Then do a check based on insanity (e.g., 30% sanity = 70%) If successful for both chances, change favorite room

Goryo will now have half the chance of other ghosts to long-roam instead of double

Myling will now decrease the audible range of its hunt audio, instead of only footsteps.

If you have less than 16% sanity when lighting the last Summoning Circle, the ghost will now hunt instantly after being summoned

When the summoning circle is lit, the ghost’s position will now sync faster for non-hosts

Fingerprints on camping lamps will now be the correct size

You can no longer place objects on the truck ceiling

Fixed a rare issue where the voice recognition would not work due to an empty voice models file

Picking up a tripod with a camcorder attached by someone else, will no longer break the camcorder

You are no longer unkillable when hiding under stairs or similar objects in some locations

The hiding spot next to the cabin will no longer get you killed

Grafton’s upstairs locker can now be blocked

Bleasdale’s workshop locker can now be blocked

Having ALT as your push-to-talk button will no longer keep your voice active after alt-tabbing

The toilets upstairs in Edgefield now flush

Ghosts will no longer affect the living room collider when standing on the basement stairs in Tanglewood

You can no longer glitch behind the small tents to access safe spots

The Mare will no longer stop attempting to do its light switch ability after you use the light switch several times

Doors will no longer spin when closing for a hunt

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team