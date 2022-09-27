Small patch

Hello again everyone!

This is just a little update that fixes a few issues brought in by the recent Major Update, as well as a few balance changes and one new upgrade.

I'm about to start work on a bigger update that will add a new stage or two (along with new bosses to fight!), as well as some more enemy variety. If there's anything you'd like to see added to the game, please feel free to comment on this discussion, or join the Discord and let me know over there.

Added new upgrade: “Swift”

Defaulted game to “Windowed” Mode as a soft fix for the resolution errors some people have been having, but I will continue to look into a neater solution for this.

Added a visual to the “Turret boost on deploy” upgrade, so you can now see if a turret is currently boosted!

Nerfed the starting magnetism by A LOT, so it’s more of a very small quality of life. Also nerfed the upgrade.

Fixed an issue with keybinds related to changing the key to an action that began with the same letter as the key you were trying to change it to… VERY weird bug, but it’s fixed now.

Removed “Lightning Pulse” from Goran (the Glitch)'s upgrade pool.

Fixed the “Vessel” upgrade so that the lightning generated on enemy death actually works now.

Enjoy!

Cheers,

Spargit