[ ver 2.0.5 ] Bug fixes

[ ver 2.0.5 ]

[ Add ] Feature to reset Password of Cloud Save

[ Fix ] ! bug on Other tab

I have been working for a long time on a remake of the new offline bonus and some of the features that go along with it. I really wanted to include them in this update, but it is taking longer than I had hoped, so this is a small update.

Sorry for the long wait;( I am currently improving the new Offline Bonus in a test version. I will do our best to get it to you as soon as possible. We're also working on a new Chronicle as we speak!