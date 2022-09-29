 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Chronicle update for 29 September 2022

[ ver 2.0.5 ] Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9598833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ ver 2.0.5 ]

  • [ Add ] Feature to reset Password of Cloud Save
  • [ Fix ] ! bug on Other tab

I have been working for a long time on a remake of the new offline bonus and some of the features that go along with it. I really wanted to include them in this update, but it is taking longer than I had hoped, so this is a small update.
Sorry for the long wait;( I am currently improving the new Offline Bonus in a test version. I will do our best to get it to you as soon as possible. We're also working on a new Chronicle as we speak!

Changed files in this update

Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
  • Loading history…
Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
  • Loading history…
Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link