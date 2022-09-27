 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 27 September 2022

Patch 1 to Update 1.04

  • game window now can be scaled, while not in full screen.

  • fixed the name of Barn in EN/PL (he decided to be a Barrack)

  • fixed the name of Barracks EN (he decided to be Baraki)

  • fixed wrong tool tips on last research boxes.

  • fixed some overlapping with flags and news, and icons on 2k and 1280 res in Main Menu.

