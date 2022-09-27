-
game window now can be scaled, while not in full screen.
-
fixed the name of Barn in EN/PL (he decided to be a Barrack)
-
fixed the name of Barracks EN (he decided to be Baraki)
-
fixed wrong tool tips on last research boxes.
-
fixed some overlapping with flags and news, and icons on 2k and 1280 res in Main Menu.
Civitatem update for 27 September 2022
Patch 1 to Update 1.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
