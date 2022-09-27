 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 27 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.5.2

Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • New end screen sound effects
  • Radio voice over playback radius increased
  • Chest light now has an on and off sound
  • Added more stats on Match Result screen

Bug Fixes

  • Burn visual effects from shotgun now follow phantoms properly
  • Fixed [Redacted] Time!
  • Fixed gadgets attached to player when selecting "Return to HQ" during a match
  • Camera no longer goes inside player's mouth when teleported by Morrigan
  • Equipment can no longer be kicked around by players and phantoms
  • Fixed players being randomly disconnected from the host when traveling to and from Headquarters
  • Increased texture streaming budget to prevent blurry textures
  • Fixed display settings menu not applying changes

KIWI TIME

  • Kiwi will now [redacted] when shot by all weapons

Notice

  • The speech wheel key has been reset to the default input of "V" due to a bug. It is able to be rebound to your preferred key!

