Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.5.2

Gameplay Changes
- New end screen sound effects
- Radio voice over playback radius increased
- Chest light now has an on and off sound
- Added more stats on Match Result screen
Bug Fixes
- Burn visual effects from shotgun now follow phantoms properly
- Fixed [Redacted] Time!
- Fixed gadgets attached to player when selecting "Return to HQ" during a match
- Camera no longer goes inside player's mouth when teleported by Morrigan
- Equipment can no longer be kicked around by players and phantoms
- Fixed players being randomly disconnected from the host when traveling to and from Headquarters
- Increased texture streaming budget to prevent blurry textures
- Fixed display settings menu not applying changes
KIWI TIME
- Kiwi will now [redacted] when shot by all weapons
Notice
- The speech wheel key has been reset to the default input of "V" due to a bug. It is able to be rebound to your preferred key!
Changed files in this update