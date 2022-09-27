Boss Rush update heads into beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

The Boss Rush update has moved into its beta phase. We haven't been able to sort out the issue with Linux and Mac so the beta is only accessible on Windows, sorry about that!

For an overview of the update check out the alpha post. Here are the changes for the beta:

Balancing:

Modified Queen is now impervious to damage during her slicing interphases.

Modified Scarecrow no longer spawns Spikers.

Modified Conjunctivius now has 15% less health and does not deactivate platforms periodically anymore.

The Servants are more aggressive in Boss Rush. Euterpe has been slowed down.

Glyphs of Peril and Magic Bow are now Tactics only.

Taunt now has a cooldown.

Taunt legendary affix - Troll: now taunts everything in range instead of just one target.

Glyphs of Peril legendary affix: Overshield on crit: grants 4% max health as overshield (blue health) for 15 seconds, stackable.

The 3 new items must now be unlocked for cells at the Collector.

Disabled the Giant Killer, Wish and spoiler weapon in Boss Rush.

Wish no longer works on weapons that have been recently equipped or are in the backpack.

Added a triple treasure at the start of the Boss Rush.

Rebalanced Boss Rush shops' prices and content.

Cells no longer drop from bosses in the Boss Rush, except the final one. The final boss doesn't drop gold anymore.

Graphics & UI:

A few modified bosses recolors were changed.

Added all missing dialogues for Mentor Knight.

Polished intro cutscene of Modified Concierge.

Music & SFX/VFX:

Boss rush transitions now have background music.

Added SFX for Mentor Knight, Glyphs of Peril and the Beheaded Fan.

Changed VFX of Glyphs of Peril.

Bug Fixes

Arrow and Grenade affixes now properly scale with item damage multipliers

Malaise no longer increase in transition areas

Fixed a few items not displaying their synergy with stun in their descriptions

Fixed not being able to reset equipped Perks before starting a Boss Rush run

Fixed Servants fight music

Fixed Wish turning an already legendary weapon into the same weapon and getting consumed

Fixed two-handed weapons not having the same quality on both hands

Fixed talisman rerolling in Boss Rush every time stats are upgraded

**

How to access the beta:

**

NOTE: Playing the beta will lock your chosen save slot to update 31. You won't be able to go back to update 30 with this save slot during the entire duration of the beta. However, your progress in the beta will be automatically merged into the main game when we release update 31 officially.

If you want to try out the beta and don't know how, first BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILE, then follow these instructions:

Go to your Steam game library.

Right click on Dead Cells and click "properties".

Select the tab "Betas".

In the first dropdown box select "Beta".

Click close and wait for the upload to finish downloading.

Start playing.

You can leave any feedback here or on our official Discord - there are two channels called update31-beta-discussion and update31-beta-feedback, or leave a comment here. We also have a bug report form for issues and bugs.

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT