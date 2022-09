Share · View all patches · Build 9598640 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 09:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Balance adjustment:

Lowered the mage's initial attack

Increased the initial attack speed of archers

Warrior exclusive loot changed to shield wall

Archer exclusive loot changed to Adrenaline

Some skill multipliers have been slightly adjusted

Other:

The volume switch of the music sound effect is adjusted to a sliding control

Adjusted the compression method of background music