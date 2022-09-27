 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise Of The White Sun update for 27 September 2022

27 september daily patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9598584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some typos have been corrected.
-Units in Shanhai now appears again

Please do not hesitate to report bugs, typos and other issues on the Discord, so that game improves faster.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1189101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link