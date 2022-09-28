Terraria: Labor of Love is Out Now!

Happy launch day, Terrarians!



Terraria Community Forums

QUALITY OF LIFE

GEAR LOADOUTS

Terraria has always been a game where the player is constantly shifting roles - Dig, Fight, Build is the tagline, after all! Previously, this meant a lot of shifting around of gear sets and the like... but with Labor of Love, players will at long last have access to a set of three gear loadouts! This will allow players to create different gear setups ahead of time and seamlessly swap between them as needed.

EVOLVED VOID BAG

For those of you who aren't already familiar with the current version of the Void Bag, it is a portable personal storage container similar to the Money Trough. Uniquely, it also has the ability to automatically pick up any extra items whenever your inventory is full. However, we have added expanded functionality to the Void Bag to further enhance its role as a supplementary inventory.





For starters, the Void Bag can now be opened or closed with Right Click. When in the Closed state, it will deactivate its ability to pick up extra items, and act just like second Money Trough. When in the Opened state, however, a variety of new functionality becomes available!



Any crafting materials kept within the Void Bag will be available for any crafting recipes! You will not have to directly access the storage, or summon the portal, to be able to immediately craft with anything inside of the Void Bag!



Healing, Mana, and Buff Potions stored in the Void Bag can be used directly via their respective Quick Hotkeys. You can store all of your favorite buff potions in the Void Bag and simply refresh at any time! Mana Flower auto-potion functionality will work with the Void Bag as well! Enterprising players might keep some core buff potions in their regular inventory, with a secondary set of specialized buff potions in the bag. Depending on which mode the Void Bag is in, this will allow players to effectively hold two different potion "loadouts" at a time!



You can now Favorite items stored within the Void Bag. This has been added because you can ALSO Quick Stack to Nearby Chests anything inside of your Opened Void Bag. Favorite the things you want to keep, and then use Quick Stack for faster chest sorting!



Using Loot All on a chest with a full or nearly full inventory will deposit any overflow directly into the Void Bag​

There are a number of other items which will function automatically when placed in a Open Void Bag, as they would when in the player's inventory, including:

Info Accessories

Paint Sprayer, Presserator, and any accessories that grant Wire, Actuator, or Ruler vision when in the inventory

The Guide to Critter Companionship

Keys stored in the bag can be used to open Chests

Wormhole Potions

INVENTORY IMPROVEMENTS



Most stackable items have had their max limit increased to 9999!



That's right folks, you can once again place any accessory in your social slots.



To help you keep track of what is going into which chest, Quick Stack to Nearby Chests now has a visual effect, showing the items which are being quick stacked moving towards the chests.



KEEP COUNT WITH NUMERICAL HEALTH BARS



No longer wonder how much health you have left - even on the fancier health bars! (Toggle this on/off in settings)



Having to hover over the boss to see just how close you are to defeating it is a thing of the past!

ROPE INTERACTION IMPROVEMENTS



Rope has always been a useful tool since it was added to Terraria, but it has never really played nice with other handy exploration tools such as minecart tracks and platforms. Labor of Love fixes up that little problem - ropes, cart tracks, and platforms... living together... mass hysteria!

WORLD SEEDS

GET FIXED BOI - THE ZENITH SEED

You ever wonder what would happen if you took every seed in the game - including the new ones from Labor of Love - mashed them together, and then spent the extra time to playtest this new seed and polish it until it is "just right". Oh, and then for good measure, you tossed in a few features and dynamics unique to that seed?

Wonder no more, for the Zenith Seed is here! We consider this to be the true Magnum Opus of Terraria World Seeds - a version of Terraria that is equal parts unique to play and a whole new level of challenge for the most hardened Terrarians. Take on this seed only if you dare, for it may truly break you - Get Fixed Boi!





DON'T DIG UP - THE REMIX SEED

An idea first discussed during the release of Journey's End, Don't Dig Up turns the world of Terraria upside down - literally! The player will begin their adventure in the depths of the underworld, complete with all new flora to help provide early resources.

As the player ascends into "The Up", however, the threats will magnify exponentially until they reach the Surface - a truly horrifying and inhospitable place that will test the mettle of even the most seasoned Terrarian. Rethink everything you know, but Don't Dig Up unless you are prepared for what comes next!





NO TRAPS - THE NO TRAPS SEED

You know what is the worst? When you are out exploring in the world of Terraria and you get blown up by an explosive trap... or even worse, squashed by a nasty boulder! Well, the team wanted to make a World Seed that was designed with Terrarians who really hate traps in mind.

IMPROVEMENTS TO EXISTING WORLD SEEDS



In developing the three new World Seeds for Labor of Love, the team gained some new insights into how to really make world seeds feel special. Thus, we took the extra time to revisit some of our existing seeds in order to spruce them up a bit. For some seeds, these changes are relatively minor. However, the Celebration Mk 10 and For the Worthy seeds have seen some pretty substantial tweaks. Regardless, it is very much worth it for Terrarians to check out all of the existing World Seeds once again with these new changes in place!

**

NEW ADDITIONS**

INTRODUCING - THE TOWN SLIMES

Slimes are widely considered to be non-sentient beings: mindless blobs of gel that aimlessly bounce about throughout the world of Terraria. Recently however, Terrarian Slimeologists have discovered what appears to be a new evolution in slime kind... some sort of big, blobby, smart slimes. Well, smart by slime standards at least.

The denizens of Terraria have dubbed these new creatures "Town Slimes", for their penchant to attempt to dress up and try to fit in with Terrarian society. Thus far, the discovered variants include:

Cool Slime - The backwards hat is a clear giveaway that this is one hip slime indeed

Clumsy Slime - No one is quite sure how that arrow got stuck in his head, but he seems to like it...

Surly Slime - This guy has a bad attitude and keeps running afoul of the law

Nerdy Slime - Clearly smarter than all other slimes, as evidenced by the glasses

Elder Slime - Back in his day, you had to jump over single block tall heights and you had to dig up blocks before replacing them

Diva Slime - Yes, even slimes have celebrities... and yes she is better than you

Mystic Slime - This slime is in touch with the natural energies that flow throughout Terraria

Squire Slime - Ready to defend the kingdom from all threats, wielding the most powerful weapon known to Slimekind

This cast of characters is packed with personality, and players who are brave and clever enough to seek them out during their adventures will have the chance to have all eight Town Slimes move in to their towns/bases! Best of luck on your search for the Town Slimes - gotta catch 'em all!

NEW USEFUL ITEMS TO AID YOUR ADVENTURES



You used to call me on the Cellphone, but now that Labor of Love is here, all the cool kids are using the Shellphone! This handy device allows you to choose the destination of the magic mirror function - Initial Spawn, Home (Bed), Ocean, or Underworld!



Terraformer - we have taken the Clentaminator and made it stronger, faster, better. We have the technology!



Lilith's Necklace will allow you to transform into a wolf during your adventures - because who doesn't want to channel their inner wolf!?

NEW BLOCKS AND DECOR

What Terraria update would be complete without some fancy new decorations and blocks to spruce up your bases, arenas, and more! Here are a few fun examples:



Reef Blocks and Coral Furniture



Brand New Paintings - Designed by the Team, Testers, and Community



A Blast from the Past - Ancient Blocks Relive the Early Days of Terraria!



Have You Ever Wanted to Place Heart & Mana Crystals as Decorations? Sure you have!

On top of providing all new blocks and furniture for our builder friends, the team has added two new Terraria building tools that we think will really help you take your Terraria creations to the next level!



Hand of Creation - A New Tinker that will Make Building Easier than Ever!



Rubblemaker - At Long Last, the Fun Worldgen-based Stuff is at your Fingertips!

Check out these videos by Khaios and CheesyPaninie for full details - they do a better job showing these off than words could ever do!

ECHO AND ILLUMINANT COATINGS

New Coatings provide players with all new ways to design cool base/town effects and even more diabolical adventure maps!



Echo Coating, combined with the Echo Monolith lets you make things disappear! Now you see it, now you don't!



To help you really see the potential that Coatings can provide, Khaios and CheesyPaninie put together the video above - definitely give this a watch!

BALANCE & MELEE OVERHAUL

MELEE OVERHAUL

The Melee "Class" has always had a bit of a reputation for being underwhelming and a bit of a struggle to use - particularly against very mobile foes. No, Zenith does not count - that is an endgame weapon that is devastating to use regardless of what "class" one wishes to place it.

Taking the dynamics of defense, damage done, mobility, etc. all into account, it was clear that the entire class needed a closer look to make the risk more worth the rewards when playing Melee. What all does this entail? We will not cover everything here, but this should give a good sense for our approach.

**

GLOBAL WEAPON TWEAKS**

All broadsword-class melee weapons (this also includes pickaxes, axes, hammers, and hamaxes) now use local immunity frames on hit. Very notably, this means that projectile swords will no longer block their own piercing projectiles from hitting a target at point blank range. It will also result in more consistent hitting when mixing multiple sources of damage (Piercing minions and swords, for example)

Knockback when spinning flails has been increased from 25% to 35% of normal knockback

Spinning flails now hit up to 4 times a second instead of 3 times a second. Flails which already hit 4 times a second have been increased to 5 times a second.

**

MELEE WEAPON STAT BUFFS**

Many Melee Weapons have seen numerical improvements in raw damage, use time, reach, etc. Coupled with the global changes that impact how projectiles and "direct" hits coexist (eg. no longer conflicting with each other), this results in a substantial increase in DPS and utility for previously underwhelming Melee Weapons.

WEAPON REWORKS

Even with the changes listed above, some Melee Weapons felt like they needed a more significant reworking - visually, functionally, or both. Let's dive into a few examples, shall we?



Dark Lance - Now generates a shockwave at the end of the spear, which increases its effective range. This shockwave also scales in size with melee speed, so you can now expect more pronounced Melee Speed benefits for Dark Lance. Now inflicts Shadowflame as well.



Light Disc - now a single item, not 5 stacked items. As a result, it can now have prefixes. Players can now shoot up to 6 Discs at once instead of 5. Oh, and a cool new light trail effect.



Horseman's Blade - Now has an area of damaging energy around the blade, dealing damage in a larger, wider area of effect, including better coverage behind the player.

**

NIGHT'S EDGE/TERRA BLADE SWORD QUEST LINE**

We felt that the Terra Blade "quest" that begins with Night's Edge in pre-Hardmode, continuing into Hardmode, culminating in players crafting the Terra Blade - really needed to feel a bit more important and meaningful to players who chose to take it on. As a result, Night's Edge and Terra Blade have seen a rework - as have each of their components! We have highlighted a few below... but the rest, we leave up to you to discover.



Blood Butcherer - Every successful strike on an enemy now applies a stack of "Blood Butchered", a short lived damage over time effect. Each of these stacks are signified by a gout of blood spouting forth from the enemy.



Volcano - Fiery Greatsword evolved into Volcano! Upon striking an enemy, Volcano will generate an fiery explosive area of effect, dealing additional damage to the original target and nearby enemies!



True Excalibur - True Excalibur now has a very large area of damaging energy around the blade, dealing damage in a dramatically wider area of effect, including better coverage behind the player. It no longer fires a projectile sword beam

BOSS TWEAKS

We have given several bosses a once-over during Labor of Love, so you will want to check out the full changelog for all of the juicy details. You don't want to be caught unawares, after all! That being said, we did want to highlight two bosses that have perhaps seen the most changes. As a result, we expect that players will find them to be a bit more challenging!

GOLEM



What Terraria Balance Update would be complete without a buff to Golem? Continually seen as one of the easiest bosses in all of Terraria, the Golem fight needed more love from the team. What has changed? Take him on and find out!

DUKE FISHRON



The Duke was once seen as one of the better boss fights in all of Terraria. He is still a solid experience, but we felt like he could use a bit of tweaking in order to help him return to a more prominent challenge that is worthy of how the game has evolved since his introduction. Head to the Ocean and fish him up in order to experience a fresh fight!

PUMPKIN MOON OVERHAUL

Let's face it, the good old Pumpkin Moon was starting to show its age a bit. Once considered a challenge event, it has been relegated to the role of niche side content that doesn't really stand up to the skills and gear of the modern Terrarian. Well, fret not, Pumpkin Moon fans! We have reworked the Pumpkin Moon in order to bring it in line with other events of that same tier, such as the Frost Moon. What exactly did we change?



Pumpkin Moon is now a full 20 Wave event rather than its previous 15 Waves



Pumpkin Moon Enemies received some buffs, and the composition of each wave has changed...

The insane boss spam typical of the later waves of Pumpkin Moon has been cut back tremendously - this will not only challenge the player to play more optimally to rack up high scores, but will also likely put less strain on everyone's hardware.

So, there you have it Terrarians. Our Love Letter to you. Terraria has been our Labor of Love for many years, and we hope that each of you have felt that come through in each update, in our interactions with you, and in the joy we have all received from playing this game over the years. Here's to Terraria, the Community, and many more fun times ahead!​