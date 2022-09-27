Information on bugs and problems currently occurring in the game

Share · View all patches · Build 9598354 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 08:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Let me tell you about the bugs and problems that appear in the game.

We ask for your understanding that the bugs and problems we are informing you of will be fixed through future updates!

[Bug announcement]

Some voices are missing and will be added through future updates

If you change the language while the tutorial statement is displayed on the screen, the tutorial statement disappears

Problems with sound output normally when the sound device is connected during gameplay

-> Please connect the sound device in advance before turning on the game, even if it is cumbersome.

-> Please connect the sound device in advance before turning on the game, even if it is cumbersome. Problems with Ligeia not moving normally under certain circumstances

Problems that are abnormally marked during production to acquire an item in a specific situation

Problems that make it impossible to attack by pressing multiple keys simultaneously and quickly during the tutorial with the type 'Keyboard 1'

Problems in Combo training mode where all attacks are treated as successful even if they are not hit

In certain situations, a Teleport Gate to the next location is not available

-> Changing the Thread of Ariadne again usually solves it.

-> Changing the Thread of Ariadne again usually solves it. When interacting with Seal Stone, etc., pressing skill keys at the same time causes a phenomenon such as two Teleport Gate

Problems that do not appear when entering a Dimensional Rift under certain circumstances

The effect of attacking an enemy in the air still occurs on the ground side

After watching the save event before a specific event occurs, load and play the save file before the event occurs

Issues that occur when events are skipped intermittently

[Additional notice]

If the save file is missing after the update, we will inform you further about .

C:\User\Username\Appdata\Local\BF_38

Copy all ini files in the file path above

C:\User\Username\Appdata\Local\BF_39

You can continue by pasting to the file path above.

I'm sorry for the inconvenience in using the game.

Also, we are trying to add resolution change and movement function when switching to Window mode.

We will become a BLACK WITCHCRAFT that develops further.

Thank you.