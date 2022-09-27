Dome Keeper is OUT NOW!

Keepers!

We are so thankful for all of your support and you've been patient, but the wait is over... the time has come to step up and save your dome! 👾

All your excitement for the game, first with the demo and then the amazing streams and videos, gave us such a boost in the push to launch! With the release today, Dome Keeper finally lands for you to begin perfecting your Keeper skills.

Defend your dome from wave after wave of monsters in this innovative roguelike survival miner, Dome Keeper. Use the time between each attack to dig beneath the surface in search of valuable resources and artifacts – use them carefully to choose powerful upgrades and bonuses. Set on beautifully crafted pixel art alien planets, Dome Keeper offers a captivating atmosphere, music tracks fusing melodic and synthetic creations together with a sense of wonder that meets the jet age making you want to come back for more.

Features:

Dig

Drill tunnels beneath your dome in search of precious materials or to uncover powerful hidden artifacts. Watch the time, you need to get back to the dome and be ready when the next wave of attack comes. How deep will you get this time? How much can you carry back?

Defend

Take control of your defenses to fend off the alien attacks. Air and ground, slow and fast; the attackers must be prioritized and dealt with before they tear your dome apart.

Develop

Utilize your mineral harvest to unlock powerful upgrades: augment your weapons, enhance the impact of your drill, boost your jetpack’s max speed, and many other upgrade paths - each of which gives you and your dome the best odds for survival!

You have a lot to work for, but so do we! We have massive plans for the coming months. More of everything - keepers, modes, domes, gadgets, and a whole bunch of other fun things! More about those plans starting next week.

Right now it’s all about getting in your first runs. Player feedback has been a huge part of the development process and we will be thoroughly going over all your feedback. Please let us know what you love, what you want more of, what strategies feel like they work, and those that don’t. We plan to address your concerns as quickly as possible.

For known issues please see the discussions thread, you can also check out our handy FAQ for any questions you may have there too!

To report issues please visit: https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1

If your questions haven't been answered in our FAQ, please feel free to reach out!

Follow our Twitter and join our Discord to stay up to date with all things Dome Keeper

This is the beginning, Keeper. Welcome to the guild. We’re going to become good friends.

Dig in!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1637320/Dome_Keeper/