Infinimine Version 4

-Possible fix for floor 351 having abnormal block HP

-Fixed Animation not playing for miner picking blocks

-Possible fix for Recipes not syncing properly

-Fixed issue when Laser was on constantly making Tooltips vanish

-Made it so all recipes show up in recipe list no matter where they are from

-Added a failsafe chunk update in the case that you have old chunk data that should have been updated

-Fixed a null caused by sound trying to play before its reference was initialized

-Fixed some Inventory refresh logic so the equipment and inventory have there own refresh, it assumed you had inventory open and thus could be missed in cases where you didn't.

-Fixed Guild panel displaying incorrect max guild size value