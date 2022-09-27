 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 27 September 2022

Infinimine Version 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Possible fix for floor 351 having abnormal block HP
-Fixed Animation not playing for miner picking blocks
-Possible fix for Recipes not syncing properly
-Fixed issue when Laser was on constantly making Tooltips vanish
-Made it so all recipes show up in recipe list no matter where they are from
-Added a failsafe chunk update in the case that you have old chunk data that should have been updated
-Fixed a null caused by sound trying to play before its reference was initialized
-Fixed some Inventory refresh logic so the equipment and inventory have there own refresh, it assumed you had inventory open and thus could be missed in cases where you didn't.
-Fixed Guild panel displaying incorrect max guild size value

