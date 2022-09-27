Lowering the difficulty / rebalancing

-Now you can start the game with 50 gold coins instead of 20.
-Automatic gold generation is faster (7 seconds instead of 10)
-Dogs are 20% slower than usual
This update was made thanks to Steam player reviews
