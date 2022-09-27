Graphics Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9597983 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 08:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Hunters!

This update brings you improvements to animals, fixes several bugs and minor optimizations! Animals' spines will now bend when they turn, making their turning look much more realistic and smoother.



Animal Changes

Improved animal turning by making their spines bend and slowed down their turn speed a bit*

Optimized wild boar’s CPU usage

Improvements

Optimized several objects LOD distances in Bulgaria map

Improved the LOD distances for grass

Improved falling leaves and slightly increased their spawn rate

Fixes

Fixed an issue where birdshots could easily kill bigger animals than intended.

Fixed an issue where animals group behavior didn’t work as intended, making some species walk back and forth in a small area

Fixed an issue where smoke coming from the chimneys were glowing in the dark

Fixed an issue where hay piles didn’t follow the terrains orientation

Fixed an issue where the monastery didn't have walls after certain distance

So far our animals have been very stiff when turning, making them look more like robots than animals. Now their spines will bend when they turn, making them much more realistic and smoother looking.

Enjoy the update, let us know if you find any issues and thank you for playing!

