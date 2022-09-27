 Skip to content

Island Idle RPG update for 27 September 2022

Island Idle RPG - Update 2.7.0

27 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,
I'm very pleased to announce the release of the version 2.7.0 with more content for you! I would like to thank you for your priceless feedback! You can find the update as follows:

[NEW] Two new Vehicles ( Magic Ship and Rocket ) to reach the New Dungeons
[NEW] A Magic Dungeon and a Dungeon in the Moon
[NEW] 10 New Enemies including 2 Bosses
[NEW] 30 New items ( 8 Upgrades in the Shop, 5 new fishes, 5 new cook recipes, 2 new vehicles and 10 new equipment )
[NEW] There are 2 new Upgrades: Upgrade fishing rod to catch new fishes and Scrolls to multiply the amount of items you gather during the game.
[FIX] Many bug fixes and improvements

