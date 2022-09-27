 Skip to content

封神榜 伏魔三太子（重制版） update for 27 September 2022

Updated on September 27, 2022

Build 9597895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Repair the bug that the root of the world tree Alisa did not enhance the 5000 effect. Thanks for the message reminder from the enthusiasts.

  2. The maximum number of items carried has been increased from 20 to 40.

  3. If you play in the strong opening and hanging mode, you cannot enter the house in the wall crossing state. You can enter the house by temporarily turning off the wall crossing function.

