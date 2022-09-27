-
Repair the bug that the root of the world tree Alisa did not enhance the 5000 effect. Thanks for the message reminder from the enthusiasts.
-
The maximum number of items carried has been increased from 20 to 40.
-
If you play in the strong opening and hanging mode, you cannot enter the house in the wall crossing state. You can enter the house by temporarily turning off the wall crossing function.
封神榜 伏魔三太子（重制版） update for 27 September 2022
Updated on September 27, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
封神榜 伏魔三太子（重制版） Content Depot 1765161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update