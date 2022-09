Change to materials and time for making clay bricks.

Allow Iron and steel ladders to be constructed.

Ladders attachment points rules have been relaxed.

Fall damage when no fall had occurred has been fixed.

AI change to switch from path finding to direct attack more often. ( Krimzon method ).

AI no longer makes a noise unless it has visibly seen you, This should reduce the amount of enemy sound effects you hear.

Any issues, Let me know.