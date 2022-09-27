-
Add Xiaoxiao, Yi Chi, Π, Zhou Han's voice
-
Fix the voice misalignment problem
-
Fix the problem of Lin Ling and Cheng Chen entering the line partially
蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 27 September 2022
SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES 1.0.5 Update Announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
