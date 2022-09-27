 Skip to content

蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 27 September 2022

SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES 1.0.5 Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add Xiaoxiao, Yi Chi, Π, Zhou Han's voice

  2. Fix the voice misalignment problem

  3. Fix the problem of Lin Ling and Cheng Chen entering the line partially

