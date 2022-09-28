Stones Keeper Hotfix #4 Balancing

Hello, Brave Wanderers

Another hotfix is coming to address some of the issues we discovered and improve your gameplay experience. Without further ado, allow us to present the changes:

Base difficulty Balancing fixes:

Enemy units' base damage and health are reduced by 10%

Victory rewards have been increased by 25%

Interface fixes:

The turn order icons now indicate which unit they correspond to on the battlefield, and when pressed, you can view the character description

We hope you enjoy your time spent on the battlefields of Stones Keeper. Come over to our Discord to tell us more about your adventures!