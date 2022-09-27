Patch Notes

Patch 0.3.12
Part of this was deployed earlier, the rest now.
- Lumi now grants 60% increased effect of curses.
- Damage Capacitor damage reduced from 100% of stored damage -> 15% of stored damage.
- New, less obnoxious XP pickup sound!
- Added clarity around locked item chests.
- Fixed issue where curse proliferation wouldn’t apply spread curses properly.
- Fixed issue with projectile collisions against terrain.
- Fixed crash on rare occasions when using curses.
Cheers,
zediven
Changed files in this update