Mutagenic update for 27 September 2022

Patch Notes

27 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.3.12

Part of this was deployed earlier, the rest now.

  • Lumi now grants 60% increased effect of curses.
  • Damage Capacitor damage reduced from 100% of stored damage -> 15% of stored damage.
  • New, less obnoxious XP pickup sound!
  • Added clarity around locked item chests.
  • Fixed issue where curse proliferation wouldn’t apply spread curses properly.
  • Fixed issue with projectile collisions against terrain.
  • Fixed crash on rare occasions when using curses.

Cheers,
zediven

