Territory update for 27 September 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.16 – Default Branch – Reworked Animal Spawns

Changed

  • Rejigged roaming AI spawn code so there should be a more reliable supply of animals. You will need to hunt for animals don’t expect them to come to you. (Looking at you Lossossos)
  • Converted the food prep bench to a crafting bench style workstation so now you can see what is required for each recipe. (Fixed the crash that this was causing as well)

Added

  • The first of many campsites and random loot locations coming to the Origins map

Fixed

  • Some issues with the food preparation recipes

