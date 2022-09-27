Territory – Alpha 4.16 – Default Branch – Reworked Animal Spawns

Changed
- Rejigged roaming AI spawn code so there should be a more reliable supply of animals. You will need to hunt for animals don’t expect them to come to you. (Looking at you Lossossos)
- Converted the food prep bench to a crafting bench style workstation so now you can see what is required for each recipe. (Fixed the crash that this was causing as well)
Added
- The first of many campsites and random loot locations coming to the Origins map
Fixed
- Some issues with the food preparation recipes
Changed files in this update