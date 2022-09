Share · View all patches · Build 9597419 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all little ducks!

Now a special "streamer mode" is available in the game! When enabled, the spawn timer for a new duck will advance by 1 second each time a viewer writes a message to the chat.

To enable the new "streamer mode", type IDDKD while playing. If successful, you will hear a special beep.