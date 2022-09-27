Early Access Patch 14

Hey everyone, we hope you enjoyed the free weekend! We had a great time hopping in some games and seeing all the new faces! Thanks so much for joining us, and keep your eyes peeled for even more cool new stuff coming soon! 👀

We also have been hard at work since we launched Update 2, and have fixed some of the major bugs/collision issues we saw reported over the weekend. Keep those reports coming! 😀

Patch Notes

Fixed Ghost bots occasionally targeting friendly Doppelganger hunters

Fixed 2 out of map collision issues in Tunnel of Love area

Fixed pole collision near Miner's Waterfall

Fixed Zebra collision near Bumper Car Alley

Fixed bush collision near Haunted House upstairs

Fixed collision in downstairs floor of Haunted House

Fixed collision in haunted house staircase

Fixed railing collision near Clown Face

Fixed collision in roof of Hell's Alley

Fixed collision for light poles around the Carousel

Collision and pathing improvements for Hunter bots navigating around Carnival

Added Carnival to map filter screen in server browser

Fixed fracture mesh on bumper car props

Fixed bots performing actions sometimes completing challenges for the host

Various texture fixes/cleanups

Thanks again for joining us this weekend, and if you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!