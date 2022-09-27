Early Access Patch 14

Hey everyone, we hope you enjoyed the free weekend! We had a great time hopping in some games and seeing all the new faces! Thanks so much for joining us, and keep your eyes peeled for even more cool new stuff coming soon! 👀
We also have been hard at work since we launched Update 2, and have fixed some of the major bugs/collision issues we saw reported over the weekend. Keep those reports coming! 😀
Patch Notes
- Fixed Ghost bots occasionally targeting friendly Doppelganger hunters
- Fixed 2 out of map collision issues in Tunnel of Love area
- Fixed pole collision near Miner's Waterfall
- Fixed Zebra collision near Bumper Car Alley
- Fixed bush collision near Haunted House upstairs
- Fixed collision in downstairs floor of Haunted House
- Fixed collision in haunted house staircase
- Fixed railing collision near Clown Face
- Fixed collision in roof of Hell's Alley
- Fixed collision for light poles around the Carousel
- Collision and pathing improvements for Hunter bots navigating around Carnival
- Added Carnival to map filter screen in server browser
- Fixed fracture mesh on bumper car props
- Fixed bots performing actions sometimes completing challenges for the host
- Various texture fixes/cleanups
Thanks again for joining us this weekend, and if you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋
See you on the hunt!
- Team MGH
