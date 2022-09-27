v7.12a - September 26th, 2022
-Prisma's Duplicator's max power is reduced from 12 to 10
-Added a level 7 battle to Monovai
-Added a level 7 battle to Joule
-Joule will briefly hold the combo when quickly moving into an attack position
-The dreams that required 7 defense of each element have been changed to loving 7 monsters that can attack with each element in a single run
-The effect of Determination has been changed
-Added an effect to Drumsticks
