 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 27 September 2022

v7.12a

Share · View all patches · Build 9597011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.12a - September 26th, 2022
-Prisma's Duplicator's max power is reduced from 12 to 10
-Added a level 7 battle to Monovai
-Added a level 7 battle to Joule
-Joule will briefly hold the combo when quickly moving into an attack position
-The dreams that required 7 defense of each element have been changed to loving 7 monsters that can attack with each element in a single run
-The effect of Determination has been changed
-Added an effect to Drumsticks

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link