STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack update for 9 November 2022

Maintenance Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9596988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor bug fixes, player balance changes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:
▪ [FOC] - Crash fix for the corruption of Coruscant
▪ Fix for long save/load times

Changed files in this update

star_wars_empire_war_content Depot 32471
  • Loading history…
