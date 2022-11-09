Minor bug fixes, player balance changes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:
▪ [FOC] - Crash fix for the corruption of Coruscant
▪ Fix for long save/load times
STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack update for 9 November 2022
Maintenance Patch Update
