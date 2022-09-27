 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 27 September 2022

2022/9/27 调整及修复

Share · View all patches · Build 9596815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

√1、调整-优化了攻击速度的算法
√2、调整-优化了术法经验的算法
√3、调整-略微的优化了存档结构（减少了无效的存储内容）

√1、修复-神道术法洞天福运无限增加大道领悟、功法修炼的BUG

官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）

Changed files in this update

白马非马 Content Depot 1501971
