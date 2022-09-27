2022/9/27 调整及修复

√1、调整-优化了攻击速度的算法
√2、调整-优化了术法经验的算法
√3、调整-略微的优化了存档结构（减少了无效的存储内容）
√1、修复-神道术法洞天福运无限增加大道领悟、功法修炼的BUG
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
√1、调整-优化了攻击速度的算法
√2、调整-优化了术法经验的算法
√3、调整-略微的优化了存档结构（减少了无效的存储内容）
√1、修复-神道术法洞天福运无限增加大道领悟、功法修炼的BUG
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update