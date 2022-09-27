September 28th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) September 28th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
1. New Karma
■ Radiant Horn
- Weapon: Lance
- Type: Melee Breaker
Radiant Horn is a Karma that uses Lance. Adept at closing Gaps and quick assaults, Radiant Horn can break the enemy’s armor to deal heavy damage.
2. Radiant Horn Release Event
■ Event Period: 09-28-2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – 10-19-2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)
1. Radiant Horn Boosting!!
- Play Radiant Horn Karma during the event period to receive more AP/GP!
2. Bellatos Lance
-
Complete Weekly Quests during the event period to receive ‘Bellatos Lance (15 Days)’
※ Bellatos Lance (Limited Time) can be used for 15 days from the acquisition.
-
Synthesize using ‘Bellatos Lance (15 Days)’ during the event period
3. Neele’s Story
- During the event period, players can complete Neele’s Story questline.
※ Lance of Victory (Limited Time) can be used for 15 days from the acquisition.
★ The following items will be deleted on 2022-10-19 05:00 (UTC+0)
3. Karma Balance (PVP)
■ Blazing Fist
[Whirlwind]
- Increased movement speed by 50% while casting
- Increased charge distance by 20%
- Increased break damage of grab attack by 35%
- Reduced break damage of grab failure action by 40%
[Reckless Charge]
- Increased break damage of charge by 100%
- Reduced break damage of grab failure action by 40%
■ Dual Soul
[Wolf Fang]
- Increased break damage by 100%
- Increased damage by 25%
- Reduced time to allow movement after use by 0.1 seconds
- Reduced the push on enemies hit by 54%
- Increased the power to launch enemies in the air by 23%
- Increased the stun time by 0.07 seconds
[Destiny’s Restraints]
- Increased the damage of slash attack by 100%
■ Aegis Knight
[Shield Throw]
- Increased break damage of 1st attack by 100%
[Battlecry]
- Increased movement speed by 25% while casting
[Defend] (RMB Charging)
- Changed so that players can use Defense Attack by using left click while charging with right click
(Defense Attack deals more damage and break damage depending on the time charged.)
- Changed so that skill can be used while charging (right click)
■ Lightning Fang
[Flame Strike]
- Increased damage by 10%
[Lightning Storm]
- Reduced damage by 15%
[Lightning Drop]
- Reduced damage by 10%
[Demon Blade Unleashed]
- Reduced duration by 5 seconds
4. UI Improvements
■ Improved UI with an increased number of Karmas
- Karma UI will be improved with the increase in the number of Karmas
- Karma description and list now categorizes Karmas into Breaker / Slayer / Melee / Ranged categories.
■ Improved KP Shop Package Preview
- If the package has items of same categories, the preview will allow both items to be seen one after the other.
■ Improved KP Shop Character Preview
- Improved certain character Hair and Weapon to display full image through preview
■ Added a new function to hide KP Shop Hair
- Improved so that tail hair and side hair can be hidden in preview
■ Improved Supply Box Open Window and KP Shop Supply Box Preview Window
- Improved Supply Box Open Window and KP Shop Supply Box Preview Window to retain Costume Preview so that players can try out the full set costume.
5. Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where items previewed in Synthesis UI can also be seen in Trading Post preview.
- Fixed a bug where using Fallen Light – Ice Trap displayed abnormal images in the bullets
- Fixed a bug where using Tab + Chase on the ground displaced the player abnormally far from the enemy with certain Karma combinations
