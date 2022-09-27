September 28th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9596677 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 03:13:07 UTC by Wendy

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) September 28th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. New Karma

■ Radiant Horn

Weapon: Lance

Type: Melee Breaker

Radiant Horn is a Karma that uses Lance. Adept at closing Gaps and quick assaults, Radiant Horn can break the enemy’s armor to deal heavy damage.

2. Radiant Horn Release Event

■ Event Period: 09-28-2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – 10-19-2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)

1. Radiant Horn Boosting!!

Play Radiant Horn Karma during the event period to receive more AP/GP!



2. Bellatos Lance

Complete Weekly Quests during the event period to receive ‘Bellatos Lance (15 Days)’



※ Bellatos Lance (Limited Time) can be used for 15 days from the acquisition. Synthesize using ‘Bellatos Lance (15 Days)’ during the event period



3. Neele’s Story

During the event period, players can complete Neele’s Story questline.



※ Lance of Victory (Limited Time) can be used for 15 days from the acquisition.

★ The following items will be deleted on 2022-10-19 05:00 (UTC+0)



3. Karma Balance (PVP)

■ Blazing Fist

[Whirlwind]

Increased movement speed by 50% while casting

Increased charge distance by 20%

Increased break damage of grab attack by 35%

Reduced break damage of grab failure action by 40%

[Reckless Charge]

Increased break damage of charge by 100%

Reduced break damage of grab failure action by 40%

■ Dual Soul

[Wolf Fang]

Increased break damage by 100%

Increased damage by 25%

Reduced time to allow movement after use by 0.1 seconds

Reduced the push on enemies hit by 54%

Increased the power to launch enemies in the air by 23%

Increased the stun time by 0.07 seconds

[Destiny’s Restraints]

Increased the damage of slash attack by 100%

■ Aegis Knight

[Shield Throw]

Increased break damage of 1st attack by 100%

[Battlecry]

Increased movement speed by 25% while casting

[Defend] (RMB Charging)

Changed so that players can use Defense Attack by using left click while charging with right click

(Defense Attack deals more damage and break damage depending on the time charged.)

Changed so that skill can be used while charging (right click)

■ Lightning Fang

[Flame Strike]

Increased damage by 10%

[Lightning Storm]

Reduced damage by 15%

[Lightning Drop]

Reduced damage by 10%

[Demon Blade Unleashed]

Reduced duration by 5 seconds

4. UI Improvements

■ Improved UI with an increased number of Karmas

Karma UI will be improved with the increase in the number of Karmas

Karma description and list now categorizes Karmas into Breaker / Slayer / Melee / Ranged categories.

■ Improved KP Shop Package Preview

If the package has items of same categories, the preview will allow both items to be seen one after the other.

■ Improved KP Shop Character Preview

Improved certain character Hair and Weapon to display full image through preview

■ Added a new function to hide KP Shop Hair

Improved so that tail hair and side hair can be hidden in preview

■ Improved Supply Box Open Window and KP Shop Supply Box Preview Window

Improved Supply Box Open Window and KP Shop Supply Box Preview Window to retain Costume Preview so that players can try out the full set costume.

