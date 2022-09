The school budget has finaly been expanded and was able to purchase one school computer

A [Cornintosh

This cornintosh is equipped with the state of the art programs, such as Corngle which allows you to surf the web on the couple of websites not blocked by the school



Website domains can be found in a txt document somewhere on the cornintosh files



if you have any ideas on new programs or issues with the cornintosh please email at support@alxcorn.com