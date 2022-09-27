 Skip to content

Zombie Death Quota update for 27 September 2022

Secret Calibrations!

I'm sorry if this sounds more exciting than it is.

Press J + O on the main menu to go to the joypad calibrations window.

Flick stick is smoothed now.

I will post more tomorrow.

