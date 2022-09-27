 Skip to content

Celtreos update for 27 September 2022

Updated to 1.73

Build 9596376

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next Celtreos patch is live!

More Stage Content

A few stages have been modified significantly, such as “Space Station” and “Refinery Raid”.  There are new sections with entirely different wall layouts, as well as a few minor changes to existing sections.

Stabilized Opposing-Movement Weapons and Defenses

Improvements have been made to things that can be oriented in opposition to ship movement (weapons: “Tail Whip”, “Star Strike”, “Magnetic Mine”, “Sweeper”; defenses: “Barrier”; pods: “Prism”).  These are now stabilized so that they will continue to maintain their most recent orientation if your ship does not move a significant amount, such as when you are staying in one place.  This should make these much easier to control, more intuitive and ultimately more useful.

New 2500-Point Score Bonus

In addition to the existing 500-point and 10000-point bonus items, now there is a 2500-point middle tier.  This appears throughout various stages of the game in some areas that may be tricky to reach, and it can also appear as part of fragment bonuses.

Changed files in this update

