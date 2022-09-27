Updated to 1.73

The next Celtreos patch is live!
More Stage Content
A few stages have been modified significantly, such as “Space Station” and “Refinery Raid”. There are new sections with entirely different wall layouts, as well as a few minor changes to existing sections.
Stabilized Opposing-Movement Weapons and Defenses
Improvements have been made to things that can be oriented in opposition to ship movement (weapons: “Tail Whip”, “Star Strike”, “Magnetic Mine”, “Sweeper”; defenses: “Barrier”; pods: “Prism”). These are now stabilized so that they will continue to maintain their most recent orientation if your ship does not move a significant amount, such as when you are staying in one place. This should make these much easier to control, more intuitive and ultimately more useful.
New 2500-Point Score Bonus
In addition to the existing 500-point and 10000-point bonus items, now there is a 2500-point middle tier. This appears throughout various stages of the game in some areas that may be tricky to reach, and it can also appear as part of fragment bonuses.
