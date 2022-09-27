 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 27 September 2022

v0.9.3.4 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9596375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update English Localization update
  • Fixed BUG No update item slots after the event of swap accessories.

Changed files in this update

