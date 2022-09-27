- Update English Localization update
- Fixed BUG No update item slots after the event of swap accessories.
Alina of the Arena update for 27 September 2022
v0.9.3.4 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Alina of the Arena Depot (MacOS) Depot 1668691
- Loading history…
Alina of the Arena Depot (Windows) Depot 1668692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update